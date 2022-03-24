Sabita Thanwani’s boyfriend Maher Maaroufe appears in court accused of murder

The boyfriend of student Sabita Thanwani has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of her murder.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, is said to have been in a relationship with the 19-year-old before he allegedly attacked her.

At about 1.50am on Saturday March 19, it is claimed the couple arrived at Ms Thanwani’s university accommodation in Clerkenwell, central London.

A neighbour alerted emergency services after hearing screams coming from Ms Thanwani’s room.

It is alleged her attacker tried the door of another room before leaving the building in Sebastian Street.

The scene in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, London, where Sabita died (PA)

Police found Ms Thanwani lying beneath blankets and a duvet on the floor with a serious neck injury.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6am.

A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck.

On Sunday, Maaroufe was found sleeping under tarpaulin in a garden shed.

He allegedly head-butted a police officer as he was being arrested.

The following day, Maaroufe was charged with Ms Thanwani’s murder and assaulting an emergency worker.

On Thursday, he appeared at the Old Bailey before Judge Mark Lucraft QC.

The defendant, of no fixed address, was assisted by an Arabic interpreter as he confirmed his identity.