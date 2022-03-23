Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

William and Kate told of Jamaica’s ‘unresolved’ issues after welcome from PM

UK NewsPublished:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are touring the Caribbean to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 5
Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 5

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Jamaica has given the nation the opportunity address “unresolved” issues, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has told the couple.

William and Kate received an official welcome from the Caribbean nation’s premier and he described how Jamaica intended to fufil its destiny “as an independent, developed, prosperous country”.

The Cambridges arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday to a much-publicised demonstration urging the monarchy to pay reparations for slavery, and there have been calls from politicians for the country to drop the Queen as head of state and become a republic.

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 5
William receives a gift of a rare Appleton Estate ruby rum from Jamaica’s Prime Minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

As he welcomed the couple before sitting down for talks, Mr Holness said: “There are issues here which are, as you would know, unresolved but your presence gives an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, put front and centre and to be addressed in as best (a way) as we can.

“But Jamaica is, as you would see, a country that is very proud of our history, very proud of what we have achieved.

“And we’re moving on and we intend to attain in short order our development goals and fulfil our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News