Spring statement live: Chancellor outlines efforts to stem cost-of-living crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is outlining his spring statement amid pressure to do more to help struggling households.

Hours before he stood up in the House of Commons, new figures showed inflation soared to a 30-year high of 6.2% in the 12 months to February.

Rising energy, goods and food prices helped push inflation up, with many of those costs continuing to rocket and Britain facing a cost-of-living crisis.

Here is the latest:

1.05pm

Mr Sunak said underlying debt is expected to fall steadily from 83.5% of GDP in 2022/23 to 79.8% in 2026/27.

He added borrowing as a percentage of GDP is 5.4% this year, 3.9% next year, then 1.9%, 1.3%, 1.2% and 1.1% in the following years.

He told MPs: “The OBR has not accounted for the full impacts of the war in Ukraine and we should be prepared for the economy and public finances to worsen – potentially significantly. And the cost of borrowing is continuing to rise.

“In the next financial year, we’re forecast to spend £83 billion on debt interest – the highest on record. And almost four times the amount we spent last year.”

Mr Sunak said that is why he will continue to “weigh carefully” calls for additional public spending.

We’re doubling the Household Support Fund to £1bn. This will allow Local Authorities to help those in need in their local areas. pic.twitter.com/BJEU2ttcfg — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 23, 2022

1.03pm

Detailing the measures, Mr Sunak announced VAT will be reduced from 5% to zero on materials such as solar panels, heat pumps and insulation in a bid to help homeowners install more energy saving materials.

He said: “We’ll also reverse the EU’s decision to take wind and water turbines out of scope – and zero rate them as well. And we’ll abolish all the red tape imposed by the EU. A family having a solar panel installed will see tax savings worth over £1,000. And savings on their energy bill of over £300 per year.”

Mr Sunak said the policy will not apply immediately to Northern Ireland due to “deficiencies” in the Northern Ireland Protocol but said support would be offered.

Meanwhile he said the £1 billion Household Support Fund will be available through local authorities from April.

Some have called for the fuel duty cut to last until August. I have decided it will be in place until March next year – a full 12 months. Together with the freeze, this is a tax cut this year for hard-working families and businesses worth around £5 billion. pic.twitter.com/E23CiTQtja — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 23, 2022

1pm

Mr Sunak also said he will scrap VAT on energy efficiency measures such as solar panels, heat pumps and insulation installed for five years.

He also said he is doubling the Household Support Fund to £1 billion, to help the most vulnerable.

12.57pm

The Chancellor outlined measures to help householders with rising costs. First, he announced a cut to fuel duty of 5p per litre, lasting until March next year.

He said: “Today I can announce that for only the second time in 20 years, fuel duty will be cut.

“Not by one, not even by two, but by 5p per litre. The biggest cut to all fuel duty rates – ever.

“While some have called for the cut to last until August, I have decided it will be in place until March next year – a full 12 months. Together with the freeze, it’s a tax cut this year for hard-working families and businesses worth over £5 billion, and it will take effect from 6pm tonight.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outlines his spring statement to the Commons (House of Commons/PA)

12.54pm

Mr Sunak said the UK’s actions against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime are “not cost-free for us at home” and present a “risk” to the recovery.

He said the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has recognised there is an “unusually high uncertainty around the outlook”, adding: “It is too early to know the full impact of the Ukraine war on the UK economy.

“But their initial view, combined with high global inflation and continuing supply chain pressures, means the OBR now forecast growth this year of 3.8%.

“The OBR then expect the economy to grow by 1.8% in 2023, and 2.1%, 1.8% and 1.7% in the following three years.”

Mr Sunak said the lower growth outlook has not affected the country’s “strong jobs performance”.

12.52pm

Mr Sunak said the Office for Budget Responsibility has downgraded the growth forecast for this year to 3.8%.

12.50pm

Mr Sunak began by insisting: “Today’s statement builds a stronger, more secure economy for the United Kingdom.”

He initially focused on the war in Ukraine and the global fallout from it, telling the Commons: “The sorrow we feel for their suffering, and admiration for their bravery, is only matched by the gratitude we feel for the security in which we live. And what underpins that security is the strength of our economy.

“We should be in no doubt, behind Putin’s invasion is a dangerous calculation: That democracies are divided, politically weak, and economically insecure; incapable of making tough long-term decisions to strengthen our economies.

“This calculation is mistaken.”

12.35pm

Boris Johnson was pressed on the cost of living during PMQs in the Commons prior to Mr Sunak’s speech.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford warned of a “poverty pandemic” and asked the Prime Minister “to match the Scottish Government’s commitment and lift all benefits by 6%”.

The PM responded: “We all recognise inflation, global inflation, is causing a real cost-of-living crisis, not just here but around the world.

“We are doing everything we can to help people. The Chancellor has put another £9.1 billion into reducing the cost of energy for families.”

12.25pm

On rising Consumer Prices Index inflation, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said it increased across 10 out of the 12 categories that feed into the index, with only communication and education not seeing rises.

Food prices have picked up as the global supply chain disruption and inflation pressures have begun to feed down to the supermarket shelves, with prices rising on a range of staple goods.

But the ONS said the UK is “not alone” in suffering surging costs, with Britain’s measure of CPI broadly in line with that seen in Europe, while it has been rising even faster in America – reaching 8.1% in December.

(PA Graphics)

12.15pm

Mr Sunak has admitted the financial outlook is “challenging” because of soaring inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Downing Street has said.

No 10 said he provided an update on the economic situation to ministers during Wednesday morning’s Cabinet meeting.

A statement read: “The Chancellor… said that throughout the pandemic, the Government has shown the British people we are on their side and we will continue to stand by them through the uncertainty that we now face.

“He described how the sensible management of the public finances enabled the Government to step in and help people with £9 billion of support for their energy bills in February.

“He said that this Government would continue to take a responsible and sustainable approach in order to be able to grow a stronger, more secure economy for the future.”

Preparing for my response to the Spring Statement with @Keir_Starmer and @patmcfaddenmp. Labour will get our economy firing on all cylinders. With our plans to buy, make and sell more in Britain and our Climate Investment Pledge we will create a stronger economy. pic.twitter.com/tYI9cYQ3kS — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) March 23, 2022