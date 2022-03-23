Lottery-winning mums help out at crisis charity

A team of National Lottery millionaire mums helping at the Cowshed charity

A group of National Lottery millionaire mums spent a day helping a charity put together packs of supplies for people in need.

The mothers, who between them won £5 million on the lottery, volunteered their services at the Cowshed, a Berkshire charity which provides support to people going through personal crises.

Rebecca Haines, who won £1 million in January 2021, said: “We have all been amazed at the work of the Cowshed and the team’s ability to create real and immediate solutions to help people in need.

Rebecca Haines led the team of millionaire mums volunteering at the Cowshed (Sam Bagnall/National Lottery/PA)

“To know that each referral pack we put together today will go straight to someone in dire need is incredibly humbling.

“We really hope that each recipient of our referral packs will know that we cared, and that they were packed with love.”

The Cowshed, established in 2018, helps people in a range of difficult situations, including some who are fleeing domestic abuse, experiencing poverty because of medical emergencies or who have been made homeless.

Each is given a referral pack tailored to their needs, containing clothes and other essentials, while new mothers also receive supplies for their baby including nappies, feeding bottles and hand-knitted clothes.

The group of lottery winners, which also included Lesley Herbert, a £2 million winner, Sammie Mackie (£1 million) and Di Foster (£1 million), helped to put the bags together alongside the charity’s regular volunteers.

With Mother’s Day in mind they also added some treats for any mums who receive a pack.

Di Foster, Rebecca Haines, Sam Mackie and Lesley Herbert were praised by the charity for helping out (Sam Bagnall/National Lottery/PA)

Cowshed founder Sally Russell said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with the local National Lottery winners and are very touched that they have given up their time in this way.

“So much of what we do is making sure that the recipients of our services know someone cares, that they don’t feel like they have in some way failed.

“The care and attention these millionaire mums have given to everything they have done today reflects our values to a tee.”

The charity, which has received money from the National Lottery Community Fund, has helped more than 7,000 people in the last year.