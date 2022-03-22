UK sends more vital medicine to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Ukraine

More than a million doses of medicine are among the latest medical items to be sent to Ukraine to help people injured in the Russian invasion.

An 11th flight to the war-torn country departed from the UK on Monday, carrying more than 100,000 packs of medicine including strong painkillers for those caught up in attacks.

The latest shipment is delivering around 120,000 packs – equating more than 1.5 million doses – of medicines urgently requested by Ukraine, to treat severe pain as well as for intensive care procedures.

The Government said 3.7 million medical items have now been donated to the under-fire country, as part the UK’s wider humanitarian response to the invasion.

Items sent so far include almost 3,000 adult resuscitators, more than 32,000 packs of bandages, 1,600 pieces of equipment for ventilators and 72,000 packs of gloves.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It is appalling to watch the atrocities being committed by Putin as he pursues his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“The UK has acted swiftly to provide life-saving humanitarian aid to Ukraine and will continue to do everything we can. Yesterday’s shipment contains vital medicines including strong painkillers to treat severe pain and sedatives for intensive care procedures.

“I am incredibly grateful for the donations made by NHS England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as we provide further support to our Ukrainian friends.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has displaced millions and caused untold suffering.

“The UK is playing a leading role in providing humanitarian aid, from medicines, to shelter and expertise on the ground. We are working with the government of Ukraine to ensure we help those who need it most.”