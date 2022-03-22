Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Queen in regal purple for virtual diplomatic audiences

UK NewsPublished:

The monarch, 95, is in residence at Windsor Castle, where she has spent most of the pandemic.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
Audiences at Buckingham Palace

The Queen has carried out two virtual audiences from Windsor Castle.

The 95-year-old monarch welcomed the Ambassador of Qatar and the Ambassador of Poland via video link.

The diplomats, who were at Buckingham Palace, presented the letters of recall of their predecessors and their own credentials at the audiences on Tuesday.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
The Queen receives Professor Piotr Wilczek, Ambassador of Poland (Victoria Jones/PA)

On screen, the Queen was seen smiling and wearing a regal purple day dress.

She welcomed the Ambassador of Qatar Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, who was joined by Sheikha Raya Khalifa Abdulla Khalifa Al Khalifa.

The monarch also received Polish diplomat Professor Piotr Wilczek.

In just a week’s time, the Queen is hoping to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen and Philip’s second son the Duke of York is planning to be present, despite Andrew paying millions earlier this month to settle in a civil sexual assault case out of court.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
The Queen receives Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Ambassador of Qatar (Victoria Jones/PA)

Large numbers of the royal family are set to gather next Tuesday, alongside Philip’s friends, colleagues, representatives of organisations he supported and foreign royals to pay tribute to the 99-year-old duke who died in April last year.

Last week, the head of state missed the Commonwealth Day service at the abbey, a decision understood to be related to her comfort rather than a specific illness.

But she has continued with light duties including some face-to-face audiences.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News