Parliamentary tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ Tory staffer

View of Holyrood chamber

Tributes have been paid in the Holyrood chamber to a former Conservative staff member described as a “true gentleman”.

David Hill, 30, died on Saturday while playing rugby for a cross-party team from the Scottish Parliament in Dublin against the Dail and Seanad XV.

The Dumfries-born staffer and campaigner was most recently the head of office for Tory justice spokesman Jamie Greene – who led the tributes in Holyrood on Tuesday.

Jamie Greene said Mr Hill had died ‘doing what he loved’ (Fraser Bremener/PA)

“We politicians like to speak, but this is one speech I would rather not be making,” Mr Greene said.

“The news of the sudden passing of our friend and colleague David Hill came as a shock to each and every one of us, but the outpouring of messages of condolence also has been overwhelming.

“I hope that brings some comfort to his family – reading the many messages of kindness from across the political spectrum and watching today’s proceedings.”

He added: “He passed away on Saturday afternoon doing what he loved – playing rugby with his friends.

“David was a people person – a true gentleman. He was kind, generous, respected and well liked. He was a friend to all.”

Mr Greene, who was visibly emotional as he paid tribute to his friend, spoke of Mr Hill’s love of rugby, saying: “As it so often does, sport brings together those with differences of opinion and different views, and it forges unlikely friendships and alliances.”

The Tory MSP said Mr Hill’s father Rodger had told him his son had died “living his best life”.

“Isn’t that the highest accolade or aspiration for any of us?” he said.

“He was taken from us living his best life, doing what he loved with the people that he loved.”

Mr Greene also stressed the importance of political staff to elected representatives.

“We often spend more time with our staff here than we do with our families and friends, and I’m sure my team WhatsApp messages drove David to utter distraction – but he never, ever once complained,” Mr Greene said.

“Because our staff are always there for us; they shield us, they support us, they humour us and they do so with a sort of humility and patience that I can only aspire to.”

He added: “When we applaud David in the response to the remarks spoken today, let us also applaud each and every one of our own respective teams too.

“Because David’s legacy will be his passion for crossing political boundaries and divisions with no motivation other than to simply be kind.

“That is a lesson we could all learn – let us be kind and friendly to one another as David was to us.

“Let us all be a little more like David as we go about our business.”

Before Mr Greene’s statement, Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, herself visibly emotional, said MSPs were “shocked and saddened” to learn of Mr Hill’s death.