How much money will I save if fuel duty is cut?

Petrol pumps

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering a cut in fuel duty of up to 5p per litre in his spring statement.

Here the PA news agency answers eight key questions about taxes on fuel.

– What is fuel duty?

Fuel duty is levied at a rate of 57.95p per litre for petrol and diesel.

(PA Graphics)

– How long has it been at that level?

It has been frozen since March 2011.

– What about VAT?

VAT is added on top, at a rate of 20% of the combined product price and duty.

(PA Graphics)

– What are the latest average pump prices?

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday was 166.6p, while diesel was 178.7p.

– Why have prices reached record highs?

Oil prices surged immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to supply fears, leading to a rise in wholesale costs.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to deliver his spring statement on Wednesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Prices were already increasing as global economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

– How much would I save if fuel duty is cut by 5p per litre?

The RAC calculated this would reduce the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family petrol car by around £3.

– What impact could the transition to electric cars have?

The switch from traditionally fuelled cars to battery-powered models could cause the Treasury’s annual fuel duty income from cars to drop from £16.4 million in 2019 to £11.4 billion in 2028, according to analysis by the RAC Foundation.

– What are environment groups saying about a potential reduction in fuel duty?