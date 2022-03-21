Notification Settings

William and Kate to tour ancient ruins in Belize

UK NewsPublished:

The royals are on an eight-day trip marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit stunning ancient Maya ruins deep in the heartland of Belize as their tour of the Caribbean continues.

William and Kate will be given a tour of the site and have the chance to take in Caana, or sky palace, which remains the tallest man-made structure in Belize.

The duke visited Belize as a teenager in 2000, when he reportedly learned jungle survival techniques with the Welsh Guards who were receiving training from the British Army Training Support Unit as part of Exercise Native Trail.

William was beginning a gap year before university at the time and while in the jungle, the then 18-year-old duke learned his A level results.

The last engagement of the day will see the couple attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize at the Maya ruins at Cahal Pech, near San Ignacio.

This special reception will be held in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum and William will give a speech.

During their first full day in Belize on Sunday, the couple toured a cocoa farm and danced during a cultural visit to a nearby village.

