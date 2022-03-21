Notification Settings

Care home resident celebrates 100th birthday with concert featuring £3.5m violin

UK NewsPublished:

Beata Hulsen enjoyed a concert delivered by Andrew Bernardi, who played a 300-year-old violin to mark the occasion.

Beata Hulsen celebrates her 100th birthday at Skylark House
Beata Hulsen celebrates her 100th birthday at Skylark House

A 100-year-old care home resident in Sussex was made to feel “very young” in the presence of a 300-year-old violin which was played for her on her birthday.

Beata Hulsen is a resident at Care UK’s Skylark House care home in Horsham – she became a centenarian on March 11 having been born in 1922.

To celebrate, tennis fanatic Ms Hulsen was treated to a Wimbledon-themed cake and a trip to the local tennis courts, but the main event was a performance from violinist Andrew Bernardi on a £3.5 million violin.

Andrew Bernardi performs at Skylark House care home in Horsham, Sussex
Andrew Bernardi performs at Skylark House care home in Horsham, Sussex (Skylark House)

Mr Bernardi played classical tunes on the 300-year-old instrument for Ms Hulsen and other residents, allowing the birthday girl some youthful perspective.

“This was a lovely birthday surprise – despite being 100 years old, I felt very young in the company of the 300-year-old violin!” she said.

Ms Hulsen worked for the United Nations earlier in life, living in Brazil and Geneva, and enjoyed playing tennis until 10 years ago.

Dorota Woloszyn, home manager at Skylark House, said: “Beata is a much-loved resident at Skylark House, and it was fantastic to help her celebrate this incredible milestone with a very special performance from Andrew Bernardi.

Beata at the local tennis court in Horsham, Sussex
Beata at the local tennis court in Horsham, Sussex (Skylark House)

“Here at Skylark House, everything we do is focused on our ethos of ensuring residents live active and fulfilling lives, so we always like to celebrate important milestones – and Beata’s 100th birthday was no exception.

“It was lovely to raise a glass together on her special day and celebrate in style with two of her favourite pastimes, music and tennis.”

