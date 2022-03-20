Notification Settings

What the papers say – March 20

UK NewsPublished:

The latest in Ukraine and a speech by the Prime Minister are the most dominant topics on the front pages.

A collection of British newspapers
The Sunday papers focus mostly on Boris Johnson’s speech at the Tory spring conference.

The Independent leads on comments from the PM that “there must be no way back for Putin” while the Sunday Mirror splashes defiant refugee children on its front page.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has unleashed an “invincible” missile, according to the Sunday Express.

The Observer and The Sunday Times cover a controversial part of Mr Johnson’s speech comparing the Ukrainian people’s struggle to Brexit.

The PM is “frustrated” with Chancellor Rishi Sunak over the latter’s opposition to a plan to build more nuclear power reactors, The Sunday Telegraph reports.

Sunday People says Hugh Grant could be the next Doctor Who.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads on reports from “the most haunted hotel in Britain”.

