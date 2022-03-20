Man, 22, arrested over murder of 19-year-old student in London

#ARREST | We appealed to locate Maher Maaroufe, 22, following the murder of 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani in #Clerkenwell.

Maaroufe was arrested this afternoon by officers and remains in custody.

— Islington Police (@MPSIslington) March 20, 2022