What the papers say – March 19

The P&O scandal, the royals and Ukraine are among the topics on Saturday’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror, the FT Weekend and The Guardian all lead on the ferries firm’s saga – which the latter reports could result in an “unlimited” fine.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 19 March https://t.co/Jqg5jLhT7R pic.twitter.com/PNfEdSq7NS — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 18, 2022

Guardian front page, Saturday 19 March 2022: Threat of unlimited fine as anger over P&O grows pic.twitter.com/uGXqwjkOUw — The Guardian (@guardian) March 18, 2022

The royal family are investigating ways to give Ukrainian refugees “practical support”, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Telegraph splashes a warning from US President Joe Biden to China not to militarily aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

?️ The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Biden warns China not to arm Putin in Ukraine'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/PkpWdhqLT2 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 18, 2022

The Queen will spend more time at a royal cottage in the Scottish highlands, according to The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: Queen has ‘wheelchair-friendly’ lift fitted to favourite Scottish cottage after quitting Buckingham Palace for goodhttps://t.co/xAgnjT4m5y pic.twitter.com/HSKPtzauQa — The Sun (@TheSun) March 18, 2022

And the Daily Star tells Brits to prepare for ten days of spring-like heat.