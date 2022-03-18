Downing Street warns P&O Ferries it is ‘looking very closely’ at sackings

This must be a line in the sand.

Overseas billionaires must not get away with trampling over rights.

❌ Suspend licences & contracts P&O and DP World hold w/Gvt.❌Claw back every penny taken during the pandemic.❌Outlaw fire and rehire.

Gvt must stand by these loyal workers.

— Louise Haigh (@LouHaigh) March 18, 2022