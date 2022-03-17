Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin tests positive for Covid-19 in Washington DC

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Mr Martin had been due to speak at the 30th anniversary of the Ireland Funds Gala dinner on Wednesday evening.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking at a press conference
Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking at a press conference

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has tested positive for Covid-19.

It means he will be unable to meet US President Joe Biden later on Thursday as part of the traditional shamrock ceremony.

Mr Martin had been due to speak at the 30th anniversary of the Ireland Funds Gala dinner on Wednesday evening.

Taoiseach visit to the US
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington DC during Taoiseach Micheal Martin’s visit (Oliver Contreras/PA)

He has now left that gathering.

Mr Martin’s speech was instead given by Irish Ambassador to the US, Daniel Mulhall.

“I know you will all join with me in wishing the Taoiseach a speedy recovery,” he told the audience in Washington.

It remains unclear how the White House St Patrick’s Day celebrations will now be handled – if someone will take Mr Martin’s place or if the meeting will be carried out virtually instead.

It also casts doubt on whether the Taoiseach can return to Ireland for a national day of remembrance on Sunday to commemorate those who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News