Sarah, Duchess of York travels to Poland after organising help for refugees

2021 British LGBT Awards – London

Sarah, Duchess of York has made a humanitarian trip to Poland after organising lorry loads of donated goods to support Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

The duchess described the impact of the war on families as “unbearable to see” and said she wanted to “do my bit” to help Poland respond to the crisis.

Speaking from Warsaw, where she is being hosted by the city’s mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, she said: “This conflict is absolutely heartbreaking to watch. It is unbearable to see families being separated and civilians being caught up in the bloodshed.

The invasion of Ukraine is heartbreaking to watch. So many families are being separated and displaced. I'm honoured to be welcomed to Poland today by @trzaskowski_ and meeting Ukrainian refugees. Poland has taken in at least 1.7m so far pic.twitter.com/owqCXxN3UA — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) March 17, 2022

“I have always believed the smile of a child is the most important thing in the world, so to see so many children caught up in this crisis is particularly affecting.”

She explained more than 1.7 million people – out of a total of almost three million refugees – have crossed Ukraine’s border with Poland and the reception they received “has been inspiring to watch”.

Sarah added: “I want to do my bit through my charity, Sarah’s Trust, and am here to hear more about what is needed on the ground.

People cross the border from Ukraine into Medyka this week (Victoria Jones/PA)

“So far we have organised for three articulated lorries with supplies designed to help refugees from Ukraine in Poland. These include clothes for women, children, nappies, hand sanitisers, toiletries, torches, and non-perishable food like porridge oats.

“All of these items have been provided by kind-hearted donors in the UK who I can’t thank enough.