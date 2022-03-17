Measures to stop oligarchs bullying critics ‘too little, too late’, says Labour

Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed

The Government’s proposals aimed at stopping Russian oligarchs “abusing” the courts to silence critics are “too little, too late”, Labour has said.

In a statement to the House of Commons, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab outlined measures to tackle Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (Slapps), as he warned that those with “blood on their hands” would no longer be free to “hide in the shadows”.

Vowing to “stand up for those shining a light on corruption and cronyism”, Mr Raab announced the launch of a consultation on the plans – which could include updating defamation laws to strengthen the public interest defence available to protect those who publish private information from being sued if it is done for the public good.

Keir Starmer called on the Government to fast-track legislation to curb these abuses two weeks ago at the start of Putin’s invasion, but the Conservatives dragged their feet – just like they did with sanctions and Ukrainian refugees 6/8 — Steve Reed (@SteveReedMP) March 17, 2022

Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed said the measures marked a “welcome shift” by the Government but argued they were “too little, too late”.

Mr Reed also accused the Conservatives of “siding with Putin’s oligarchs against British journalists and campaigners” in the past.

Mr Reed said: “These measures, welcome though they are, are too little, too late.

“Labour called on the Government to fix this problem way back in January. My honourable friend the member for Hammersmith and Fulham demanded clearer guidance for judges, tougher regulation of law firms and legislation to control costs so astronomical that no-one can afford to stand up to Putin’s bullying billionaires.

“My right honourable friend the Leader of the Opposition demanded legislation two years ago. The Conservatives’ track record is, frankly, problematic. They ignored the Leveson Inquiry when it called for low-cost litigation for claimants and defendants in media cases.

“Instead, they sided with Putin’s oligarchs against British journalists and campaigners, until it was far too late.”

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the war in Ukraine had highlighted the ‘urgency of tackling what is a recent but nonetheless growing problem’ (James Manning/PA)

The Justice Secretary criticised Mr Reed for resorting to the “usual partisan political points”.

He added: “I think the House can rise above the honourable gentleman’s partisan approach.

“He says too little, too late. In fact, in January when he said the Labour Party called for this, the ministers in the Ministry of Justice had already made clear that we were actively working on proposals and, indeed, I had made it clear in the House in February.”

In his speech, Mr Raab told the Commons how the war in Ukraine highlighted the “urgency of tackling what is a recent but nonetheless growing problem”.

Mr Raab noted the “same kleptocrats availing themselves of Slapps are often found bankrolling President Putin’s war machine.”

He said: “It is wrong that unscrupulous individuals and corporations are able to exploit our laws and our courts, this jurisdiction, with claims designed to muzzle respected journalists, academics, campaigners in order explicitly to stop them shining a light on corruption and links to organised crime. If you think about it for a moment, it is the modern-day struggle between David and Goliath.”

This should have been announced to the House first. https://t.co/zmsuVBBWrl — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) March 17, 2022

Labour former minister Chris Bryant said the people of Britain had never known the truth about Russian money because “journalists, broadcasters, sometimes politicians and government have been too frightened”.

The MP for Rhondda said: “This is all really good stuff and I’m delighted that we are moving in the right direction. I always wanted to go faster. He (Dominic Raab) can be very slow in delivering what he knows that I want him to deliver.