Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Impostor posing as Ukrainian PM calls Defence Secretary

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Ben Wallace accused Russia of ‘dirty tricks’ following the incident, which he branded a ‘desperate’ move.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace hit out at Russian “dirty tricks” after being targeted by an impostor posing as the Ukrainian prime minister.

Mr Wallace said he became suspicious and terminated the call after “several misleading questions”.

The Defence Secretary has ordered an immediate inquiry to find out how the impostor was able to speak to him.

He said it was a “desperate attempt” but “no amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks” could distract from the human rights abuses carried out during the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Mr Wallace revealed he had been targeted by the hoax call in a Twitter post.

The fact that a hoax caller was able to speak directly to the Defence Secretary raises security questions, particularly given Mr Wallace’s suggestion that Russia was behind it.

He said: “Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me.

“He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call.

“No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“A desperate attempt.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News