Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

ExoMars mission suspended as ESA says cooperation with Russia is ‘impossible’

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The UK-built Rosalind Franklin was due for launch in September this year.

ExoMars rover replica
ExoMars rover replica

The ExoMars mission has been suspended after the European Space Agency (ESA) said it would be impossible to continue working with the Russian space agency after the invasion of Ukraine.

ESA “acknowledged the present impossibility of carrying out the ongoing cooperation with Roscosmos”.

The UK-built Rosalind Franklin was due to launch in September this year from Baikonur, Kazakhstan, and the agency is now exploring how to move forward with the mission.

In a statement, ESA said: “As an intergovernmental organisation mandated to develop and implement space programmes in full respect with European values, we deeply deplore the human casualties and tragic consequences of the aggression towards Ukraine.

“While recognising the impact on scientific exploration of space, ESA is fully aligned with the sanctions imposed on Russia by its member states.”

ExoMars had been a joint mission between ESA and Roscosmos aimed at searching for signs of life on Mars, and exploring the red planet.

ESA’s ruling council, which met in Paris on March 16 and 17, authorised its director general, Josef Aschbacher, to take appropriate steps to suspend the cooperation activities.

Based on a first analysis of the impacts on all other activities affected by the war in Ukraine, Dr Aschbacher intends to convene an extraordinary session of council in the coming weeks to submit specific proposals for decision by member states.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News