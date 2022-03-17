Elon Musk to resign from the Endeavour board of directors

Elon Musk-SEC

Elon Musk is to resign from the board of directors of Endeavour, the company has announced.

The US talent company said the billionaire tech entrepreneur’s departure was “not the result of any disagreement” and thanked him for his “meaningful” contributions.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Musk notified Endeavour of his resignation, effective from June 30, in March, according to a filing from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

He became a director in May 2021.

“We thank Elon Musk for his commitment to Endeavor through our first year as a public company, in which he contributed meaningfully to our long-term strategy and vision for the future of sports and entertainment,” Endeavour said in a statement shared by US outlets.

“We know he has a lot of demands and little time, and we appreciate the support he provided us.”

“Elon Musk notified us of his resignation from our board of directors, effective June 30, 2022,” the filings stated.

“In connection therewith, the board of directors approved reducing its size from eight to seven members subject to and effective upon the effectiveness of Mr. Musk’s resignation.