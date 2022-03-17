Call for emergency airlift for Ukrainian refugees hoping to come to the UK

Refugees from Ukraine arrive in Poland

The Government has been urged to set up an emergency airlift for Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border, ahead of the Homes for Ukraine scheme opening on Friday.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the UK Government should provide free flights to the UK, and coaches to take people from border crossing points to the airport.

Writing to Home Secretary Priti Patel and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, he also called for welcome centres for the refugees arriving in Britain.

Tens of thousands of Britons have registered their interest in taking in Ukrainians, and will be able to apply under the sponsorship scheme from Friday.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (PA)

And the public has been praised for its “hugely generous response” after the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal reached £200 million – two weeks after launching.

This equates to around £3 for every person in the UK, the DEC said.

Sir Ed, who visited the border earlier this week, and said he was “appalled by the lack of any organised UK Government sponsored or supported welcome, and the absence of UK Government personnel on the ground at the border”.

He continued: “I met people who are desperate to come to the UK – often to join family members.

“However, there was no one from the Government and no one supported or sponsored by the UK Government to help them to get here or even to explain how they might get to the UK.

“In just the past few days, more than 100,000 people across the UK have offered to host refugees fleeing Ukraine – demonstrating clearly the immense compassion of the British people. The Government must urgently step up its response to match that spirit of generosity.”

The Refugee Council said it has several concerns about the scheme, specifically around red tape, safeguarding and resourcing.

Andy Hewett, head of advocacy, said: “We are concerned the scheme could be too slow and complex to help some of the most vulnerable, such as children who are alone and may find it difficult to apply for a visa.

“There’s also the issue of this scheme favouring those who already know someone in the UK, who may not be those most at risk.

“Not only this, the extremely traumatised women and children who arrive from Ukraine will need significant specialist, professional support to come to terms with all they have endured.

“Our worry is that the new scheme may not include the robust checks, training or professional support that will be needed to provide this.”

Around 3 million people have now fled Ukraine, with more expected over coming weeks and months. DEC member charities and their local partners are providing food, water, beds, medical assistance, and psychological support. Please donate today: https://t.co/JRCP8NYvdB pic.twitter.com/U9yc3w0K7a — DEC (@decappeal) March 17, 2022

Mr Hewett said the Government “urgently” needs to publish guidance to provide “much-needed clarity” for sponsors, local Government and civil society.

He added: “The generosity of the public has been incredibly heart-warming and we urge the Government to meet that in kind with a scheme that really works for the many people fleeing the war and bloodshed in Ukraine.”

Under the separate Ukraine family scheme, 6,100 visas have been issued as of 4pm on Wednesday, the Home Office said.