Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe flies back to UK following her release by Iran

It's been 6 long years – and I can't believe I can FINALLY share this photo.

Nazanin is now in the air flying away from 6 years of hell in Iran.

My heart goes out to Gabriella and Richard, as her long journey back home to them gets closer by the minute.#NazaninIsFree ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BzEEBP840C

