Ministers ‘must ensure Scotland’s wind is not being used to power Putin’s war’

Wind turbines

Ministers must “ensure that Scotland’s wind is not being used to power Putin’s war”, a Labour frontbencher has warned.

Shadow Scotland minister Liz Twist said that ScotWind, the “largest offshore wind project in the world, has huge potential”, but added “we must also live up to our values”.

Speaking during Commons Scotland questions, she argued: “Our journey to net zero is absolutely critical to saving our planet, but also because of its importance in weaning us off any reliance on Russian gas.

“ScotWind, the largest offshore wind project in the world, has huge potential but we must also live up to our values and ensure that Scotland’s wind is not being used to power Putin’s war.

“Will the Secretary of State ask Scottish ministers that an audit is conducted of ScotWind to guarantee no ill-gotten Russian money is part of its financing and ensure all successful contracts for difference are free of (Russian) involvement?”

Scotland Secretary Alister Jack replied: “She makes a very fair point I have to say.