Queen greets diplomats on screen at Windsor

The Queen

The Queen has carried out virtual audiences at Windsor – the day after missing the Commonwealth Day service.

The head of state received the ambassadors of Mongolia and Tajikistan via video-link at her Berkshire royal residence on Tuesday.

Mongolian ambassador Enkhsukh Battumur presented his letters of credence as he spoke to the monarch online.

The Queen, 95, also greeted Rukhshona Emomali, the republic of Tajikistan’s diplomat.

On Monday, the Prince of Wales represented his mother in Westminster Abbey for the annual celebration of the Commonwealth.

The Queen, who has just recovered from Covid, pulled out of attending the high-profile event – due to her comfort rather than a specific illness.