Queen greets diplomats on screen at Windsor

UK NewsPublished:

The monarch held virtual audiences – the day after missing the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen has carried out virtual audiences at Windsor – the day after missing the Commonwealth Day service.

The head of state received the ambassadors of Mongolia and Tajikistan via video-link at her Berkshire royal residence on Tuesday.

Mongolian ambassador Enkhsukh Battumur presented his letters of credence as he spoke to the monarch online.

The Queen, 95, also greeted Rukhshona Emomali, the republic of Tajikistan’s diplomat.

On Monday, the Prince of Wales represented his mother in Westminster Abbey for the annual celebration of the Commonwealth.

The Queen, who has just recovered from Covid, pulled out of attending the high-profile event – due to her comfort rather than a specific illness.

In her message on Commonwealth Day, the monarch said it had made her happy, during her Platinum Jubilee year, to reaffirm the pledge she made in 1947 as a 21-year-old to devote her life in service.

