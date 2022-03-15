Nicola Sturgeon delays ditching face masks after rise in Covid cases

Nicola Sturgeon

Scotland is making “steady progress back to normal life”, Nicola Sturgeon has insisted, despite pushing back the date for ditching laws for people to wear face coverings on public transport and in some settings.

The Scottish First Minister had previously signalled this would move from being a legal requirement to being guidance on Monday, March 21.

However, she told MSPs that the “current spike” in cases, ministers had agreed it was “prudent” for this measure to remain in place.

While Ms Sturgeon said she knew this would be “disappointing” she urged people to “be patient for a little while longer”.

The First Minister gave her latest Covid-19 update to Holyrood as new figures showed 38,770 new cases of the virus have been confirmed since Saturday March 12.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospital has also continued to rise to the highest level for more than a year.

There were 1,996 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 191 on the previous day, with 33 in intensive care, up six.

Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament that the legal requirement for businesses to keep customers’ details in case these are needed for contact tracing will end as planned on Monday, March 21.

But speaking about requirements on the wearing of face coverings, she said: “Given the current spike in case numbers, we consider it prudent to retain this requirement in regulation for a further short period.”

The First Minister added: “Ensuring continued widespread use of face coverings will provide some additional protection – particularly for the most vulnerable – at a time when the risk of infection is very high, and it may help us get over this spike more quickly.”

The legal requirement will be reviewed again in two weeks’ time, she added, with Ms Sturgeon saying the “expectation” was that it will become guidance rather than the law in “early April”.

She went on to tell MSPs that advice on testing would also change next month, saying that from April 18 “we will no longer advise people without symptoms to test twice weekly”.

The First Minister added: “With the exception of health and care settings, the advice to test regularly will also end from April 18 for workplaces, and for early learning and childcare settings, mainstream and special schools, and universities and colleges.”

People who are a close contact of someone who is confirmed as having Covid will continue to be advised to do daily lateral flow tests until the end of April, Ms Sturgeon added.

And those with symptoms of the virus will be advised to get a PCR test up until that date.

After that, Ms Sturgeon said: “Our intention is that from the end of April all routine population-wide testing will end, including for those who have symptoms.

“Contact tracing will end at this point too – although people with symptoms of respiratory illness will be advised to stay at home.”

Test sites will close at the end of next month, with the First Minister saying from May 1 testing will be used instead “on a targeted basis” and for for surveillance purposes.