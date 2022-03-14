Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Street in Edinburgh ‘renamed’ in honour of Ukrainian president

UK NewsPublished:

The street where the Ukrainian consulate is in the city been unofficially renamed in honour of Volodymyr Zelensky.

The sign near the Ukrainian consulate
The sign near the Ukrainian consulate

The street which is home to the Ukraine consulate in Edinburgh has been unofficially renamed in honour of the country’s president.

A sign saying “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Street” has been attached to railings outside the consulate in Windsor Street in the Scottish capital.

A poster in the bright blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag with the words Stand with Ukraine and sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower, have also been tied to the fence.

Windsor Street in Edinburgh
Windsor Street in Edinburgh is home to the Ukrainian consulate (Jane Barlow/PA)

It comes after Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, called for Melville Street, where the Russian consulate in Scotland is based in the city, to be renamed after the Ukrainian president.

Mr Cole Hamilton wrote to Edinburgh City Council asking them to rename the road Zelensky Street.

Council leader Adam McVey has said that councillors would consider what action they could take at a meeting this week.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News