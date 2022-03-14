Dame Sarah Storey to call on Government to invest in health in the north

Tour de Yorkshire Preview Press Conference – Leeds Civic Hall

Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey said she will call on the Government to invest in health and wellbeing for people in the north of England as she takes on a new role in Greater Manchester.

The gold medallist, who competed in swimming and cycling, was unveiled as the region’s active travel commissioner, taking over from cyclist Chris Boardman, on Monday.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham introduced Dame Sarah as he set out plans for the region to “level ourselves up” at an event.

Dame Sarah said she would be encouraging people to walk or cycle the first and last mile of their journeys, or the entire journey if possible.

She said: “It’s not just about transport, it’s also about health.

“I live and breathe the benefits of walking and cycling every day so I will be wanting to help make that case to Government, that if you want to invest in the north, you want to level up the north, you have to invest in people’s health and wellbeing as well.”

Dame Sarah had been active travel commissioner for South Yorkshire, but will be moving to the role in Greater Manchester in May.

She added: “Being able to walk and cycle your journeys as a child is the first feeling of freedom and independence and we need to be able to give that to more children across the city region.”

At the event at Escape to Freight Island, a former depot which is now a food, drinks and entertainment venue, Mr Burnham set out ambitious plans for a “new era” for the region.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says he has ambitious plans for the region

He said: “What we want to prove is that as we go towards a carbon neutral Greater Manchester we can use that to make real changes to benefit our residents.

“Give them all good homes, good jobs, good public transport.

“We can level ourselves up.”

He said there would be work to create a “living wage city region”, to build 30,000 zero carbon homes for social rent and six “inclusive growth locations” would be set up, where there were plans to bring in new jobs and strengthen the economy.

Mr Burnham said work to bring buses under public control was moving forward and announced the system would cap fares for a single journey at £2 for adults and £1 for children.

His announcement came after a High Court judge ruled last week the decision to bring bus services under public control was not unlawful.