Jeremy Clarkson reapplies for car park extension on Diddly Squat farm

Jeremy Clarkson has reapplied for planning permission for a car park extension on his Oxfordshire farm.

The broadcaster, 61, had his last application rejected by a West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) planning committee in January.

The new application is for an extension to the existing parking area to “formalise temporary parking” on his property, named Diddly Squat farm, as well as the provision of new access arrangements.

The proposal also includes a new storage compound and “associated landscaping”.

The farm, subject to an Amazon Studios series called Clarkson’s Farm, has proved popular with visitors ever since the show was broadcast last June.

Clarkson bought the farm in 2008 and it was run by a villager but, when he retired in 2019, the TV presenter decided to see if he could run it himself.

The success of the series has seen people flock to the farm shop to buy products such as Cow Juice, rapeseed oil, chutneys and jams.

Jeremy Clarkson (left) and a tractor, on Jeremy Clarkson’s farm, Diddly Squat, near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds (Blackball Media/PA)

Reports have previously said neighbours had been left annoyed by the amount of shoppers who have queued for hours to purchase goods.

His last application also included a 50-cover restaurant, featuring a kitchen, “servery area and an internal seating area” inside a lambing shed at his Diddly Squat Farm, which was also rejected.

However, there is no mention of the restaurant in his latest proposal, made on March 3 of this year.

Nearly 70 objections were lodged against the last application online, while 17 comments were supportive.

Those who objected stated it the development would “create further erosion of the tranquillity and would have a significant environmental impact within the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB)” while others stated the application would “make the traffic situation worse”.