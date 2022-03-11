‘Manipulative and dangerous’ triple-killer handed whole-life tariff

Anthony Russell

A “manipulative and dangerous” triple-killer has been handed a whole-life prison tariff for the brutal murders of a mother and son and a pregnant woman.

Anthony Russell pleaded guilty to the murders of 58-year-old Julie Williams and her son David Williams, 32, at separate flats in Coventry on October 25 and October 21 2020 respectively.

He also admitted the October 26 murder of pregnant 31-year-old Nicole McGregor, who was found in woodland near Leamington Spa three days later.

After a retrial at Warwick Crown Court, Russell was also unanimously convicted of raping Ms McGregor, whom he had assaulted hours after she showed him a picture of her baby scan.

Sentencing the 39-year-old in his absence on Friday, Mr Justice Wall told the killer: “I have no doubt that this is a case which falls fairly and squarely within the description of being exceptionally serious.

“You are a man prepared to use very significant violence on anyone.