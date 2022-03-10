Russia confirms use of vacuum bombs, MoD says

The Russian MoD has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine. The TOS-1A uses thermobaric rockets, creating incendiary and blast effects.

Watch the video below for more information about this weapon and its devastating impact.

— Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) March 9, 2022