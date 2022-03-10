Public inquiry will start next week into death of Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess

The start of demolition work at the former home of Novichok victim Charlie Rowley, on Muggleton Road, Amesbury, Wiltshire

The public inquiry into how a British woman was fatally poisoned after being exposed to Novichok will start next week, the Government has announced.

Dawn Sturgess died in July 2018 after she unwittingly came into contact with the nerve agent on a discarded perfume bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire.

The UK Government and Scotland Yard believe the Kremlin was responsible for the act, prompting Home Secretary Priti Patel three months ago to order that the inquest into Ms Sturgess’s death be converted into a public inquiry to better establish the extent of Russian involvement.

Dawn Sturgess died in 2018 after being exposed to the Novichok nerve agent (Metropolitan Police/PA)

It will be chaired by former Supreme Court judge Lord Hughes of Ombersley.

Ms Patel said in a written ministerial statement: “The current inquest will be suspended after the establishment of the inquiry. The inquiry will formally start on March 17.”