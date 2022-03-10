Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dressed-up dogs return to Crufts after last year’s Covid-19 cancellation

UK NewsPublished:

But Russian exhibitors have been banned from the event following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
Crufts Dog Show – Day One

Dogs of all shapes and sizes have returned to Crufts following last year’s cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world-famous show began on Thursday as poodles in matching leopard onesies and Saint Bernards in colourful paw-print trousers were just a couple of examples of the entrants arriving at the NEC in Birmingham.

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
Two miniature poodles on their way in to the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (Jacob King/PA)

Over 20,000 dogs have entered the competition this year, with 1,843 competitors arriving from overseas.

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
A woman walks two Saint Bernard dogs into the NEC (Jacob King/PA)

The Kennel Club, which organises the event, previously took the decision to ban exhibitors from Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The organisers said the decision was taken “as testament to our sadness and concern about this situation”.

In a statement, they added: “Our friends in Ukraine, and their dogs, are fearing for their lives and we will do all that we can to support them wherever possible.”

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
Boxer dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show (Jacob King/PA)

Crufts will close on Sunday following the conclusion of the Best in Show presentation.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News