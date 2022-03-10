Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Disney taking steps to ‘pause’ all business in Russia

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Last week, the company paused the theatrical release of films in Russia.

Disney
Disney

The Walt Disney Company has announced it is taking steps to “pause all other businesses in Russia” following the invasion of Ukraine.

It comes one week after the company delayed the theatrical release of its films in Russia in response to the ongoing crisis.

In a statement, Disney said: “Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia.

“This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels.

“Some of those business activities we can and will pause immediately.

“Others, such as linear channels and some content and product licensing, will take time given contractual complexities.”

Disney said it “remains committed” to its “dedicated colleagues in Russia who will remain employed”.

The company also said it would work with its NGO partners to provide “urgent aide and other much-needed assistance to refugees”.

Disney has become the latest media company to pull out of doing business in Russia, following Warner Music Group which suspended all of its operations in the country on Thursday.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News