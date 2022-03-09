William and Kate visit Ukrainian Cultural Centre to see aid efforts

Royal visit to Ukrainian Cultural Centre

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to hear of efforts to help Ukrainians across Europe.

William and Kate viewed the piles of donations in boxes being collected at the centre on Wednesday.

The pair, who have donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal, learnt about steps being taken to support Ukrainians amid the ongoing war.

The duke and duchess brought trays of homemade chocolate brownies and granola bars with them from Kensington Palace to give to the volunteers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, London (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

They spoke with Saleh Saeed, chief executive of DEC, hearing about DEC’s humanitarian appeal, which has so far raised more than £120 million.

They also heard how there had been specific requests for medicines for hospitals in Ukraine, as they were shown the large amount of pharmaceutical goods amassed in the centre.

At least two million people have already fled their homes to escape the conflict, with four million expected to be displaced as the Russian invasion continues.

William and Kate expressed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine soon after Vladimir Putin launched his attack, saying in a tweet “we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future”.

The DEC, which is made up of 15 leading UK aid charities aiming to raise funds quickly and efficiently at times of crisis overseas, said “generous donations” have been made by the Queen, the Prince of Wales and William and Kate among others.