Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

What the papers say – March 9

UK NewsPublished:

The nation’s papers focus on Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to the Commons.

A collection of British newspapers.
A collection of British newspapers.

The Ukrainian president’s speech to UK MPs, plans for Nato jets to be supplied to Ukraine and Russian oil bans are among the topics on Wednesday’s front pages.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph lead with news of a plan to supply Ukraine with Nato jets from Poland via the US.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to the Commons is front page of the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express, i and Metro.

The Daily Mail calls Mr Zelensky a “commons hero” and ex-speaker John Bercow – who a new report alleges is a bully – a “commons Zero”.

The Guardian and the Financial Times carry news of a US ban on Russian oil on their front pages.

The Sun reports that a member of the Queen’s Guard has travelled to Ukraine to fight the Russian army.

And the Daily Star leads with comments from a Ukrainian boxer fighting on the front lines.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News