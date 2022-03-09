Volodymyr Zelensky Street: Call to rename road where Russian consulate is

I have today written to @adamrmcvey as leader of the city, asking that the council follow capitals in other free democracies and change the name of Melville St, where the Russian consulate is based, to Zelensky St.

A small act but an important one.#StandWithUkriane ?? pic.twitter.com/PPsHTKQrUO

— Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP??? (@agcolehamilton) March 9, 2022