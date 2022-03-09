Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘Stay put’ advice exceptions left out of fire guidance, Grenfell inquiry hears

UK NewsPublished:

The 2017 disaster, which took the lives of 72 people, saw residents follow so-called “stay put” advice and remain in place for some time.

Tower block fire in London
Tower block fire in London

Firefighting guidance compiled after the Lakanal House fire in 2009 didn’t suggest “stay put” advice for residents in tower blocks should be dropped in some circumstances, the Grenfell Tower inquiry has heard.

The 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster, which took the lives of 72 people, saw residents follow so-called “stay put” advice and remain in place for some time as the blaze tore through the building.

The strategy is commonplace for tower blocks where flames are expected to be contained by elements of building design – a system known as compartmentation – but if the systems fail residents should be evacuated.

A report previously compiled for the inquiry found residents should have been given the advice.

The inquiry heard on Wednesday that even though the Lakanal blaze, in Camberwell, south London, had demonstrated the need to drop the stay put tactic, guidance had not been updated.

Tower block fire
The Lakanal House fire in Camberwell in 2009 claimed the lives of six people (Carl Court/PA)

The Lakanal House fire claimed the lives of six people and injured at least 20 others.

The inquiry heard on Wednesday that Sir Ken Knight, chief fire and rescue adviser to the Government until 2013, did not include advice to re-consider the stay put strategy in generic guidance issued after the Lakanal incident despite it having been abandoned in that event.

When asked about the decision by Andrew Kinnier QC, he said: “My understanding was, at that time, that it was covered in the other guidance, for example incident command guidance.”

Mr Kinnier QC also asked if anything would have been lost with the addition of the explicit guidance, to which Sir Ken said: “No, there would not have been anything lost.”

When asked if there was much to be gained with its inclusion, he said: “I agree.”

However, Sir Ken went on to say that advice was implied by the report.

He said: “I think this report does identify it in that it’s found necessary to evacuate residents of the block, as it says.

“So there was a need to identify it and to evacuate on those occasions that the strategy wouldn’t work because of compartmentation breakdown.”

However, he agreed the guidance had emphasised the “rarity” of such instances and that it was “underplaying” the likelihood it could happen.

The inquiry continues.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News