Private jet linked to Russian oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler detained at Farnborough

Roman Abramovich with Eugene Shvidler

A private jet suspected of being linked to a Russian oligarch was impounded at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire hours before it was due to fly to Dubai.

The aircraft was detained on the orders of Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Tuesday to enable an investigation into its connection with billionaire oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler, a friend of Roman Abramovich.

A Government source said Mr Shvidler was “free to continue his journey by other means” after the plane was impounded.

The Bombardier Global 6500 jet arrived in Farnborough from the US state of New Jersey on Friday and had been due to fly to Dubai on Tuesday afternoon.

BREAKING: I have made it a criminal offence for ANY Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace and now HMG can detain these jets. We will suffocate Putin's cronies’ ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die. pic.twitter.com/cYjreNSYRz — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 8, 2022

Mr Shapps revoked its foreign carrier permit, meaning it could not legally carry passengers.

He then issued a restriction of flying order which grounded the plane.

The jet is registered in Luxembourg to a firm named Global Jet Luxembourg, but ownership of private planes is often complicated by the involvement of third parties.

It will only be allowed to leave Farnborough if no link with Russia is established, the source added.

That is unlikely to happen on Wednesday.

The inquiry into its ownership and operation was launched on the advice of Attorney General Suella Braverman, and is being assisted by the National Crime Agency.

Mr Shapps told airports on Tuesday he can order them to detain Russian aircraft and has the power to order the Civil Aviation Authority to terminate registration of planes owned by sanctioned individuals.

A private jet belonging to Chelsea FC owner Mr Abramovich is believed to have left Stansted Airport in Essex for Basel in Switzerland last week before all planes connected with Russia were banned from UK air space.