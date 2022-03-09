Police no longer investigating Dizzee Rascal after camera smashing incident

Dizzee Rascal court case

Police are no longer investigating after Dizzee Rascal smashed a camera outside court after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancee.

The Metropolitan Police initially intended to look into the incident, but have confirmed the photojournalist does not support a prosecution, meaning they have halted their investigation.

The grime artist, 37, whose real name is Dylan Mills, hurled the camera across the road outside Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court just moments after a verdict of guilty was returned for a charge of assault against Cassandra Jones, the mother of his two children.

Grime artist Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Mills, threw the camera after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancee (James Manning/PA)

A spokesperson for the force said: “On the evening of Monday, March 7 we received a report of criminal damage following an incident outside Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court earlier the same day.

“It was reported that a camera was knocked from the hands of a photojournalist and thrown across the road.

“Officers made contact with the complainant who advised he was pursuing a civil outcome and did not wish to support a criminal investigation. There is no police investigation.”

The damage caused to a camera after it was taken from a PA Media photographer outside court and thrown into a road, smashing it (James Manning/PA)

The court heard how Mills, the musician behind chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, pressed his forehead against Ms Jones’ and pushed her to the ground during a “chaotic” row over finances and child custody arrangements at her mother’s home in Streatham, south London, on June 8 last year.

Mills, who separated from Ms Jones in February 2021, was said to have “barged” into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and began “screaming and shouting” at Ms Jones and her mother, Dawn Kirk.