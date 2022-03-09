Notification Settings

Boris Johnson condemns ‘depraved’ Russian attack on maternity hospital

President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated his call for a no-fly zone after the hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol was hit.

Boris Johnson has condemned a reported Russian strike on a Ukrainian hospital as “depraved” as he vowed to step up support to the beleaguered Ukrainian military.

Ukrainian officials reported that the maternity and children’s hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol was severely damaged in the attack.

Presidnet Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strike as an “atrocity” and reiterated his call to Western nations to impose a no-fly zone.

In response, Mr Johnson tweeted: “There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenceless.”

He said the UK was considering more support for Ukraine to defend itself against airstrikes and would hold President Vladimir Putin to account “for his terrible crimes”.

Earlier Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the MPs that the Ministry of Defence was looking at whether they could supply anti-aircraft missiles as well as more anti-tank weapons.

