What the papers say – March 8

A collection of British newspapers.

Fleeing civilians are again splashed across the nation’s papers following another failed ceasefire.

The Guardian splash is Kyiv’s response to Vladimir Putin’s offer of a humanitarian corridor to Russia.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 8 March 2022: Kyiv rejects Putin offer to let people flee into Russia pic.twitter.com/PHOgPEZbmH — The Guardian (@guardian) March 7, 2022

The Sun, The Times and The Independent front pages all feature different images of civilians caught up in the conflict.

TIMES: Shredded faces chart Putin’s strategy better than any map #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UANxPfTXDR — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 7, 2022

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: The sick children forced from their hospital beds by Putin’s bombardment #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MfhGi2mxki — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 7, 2022

While i, the Daily Mirror and Metro report on pleas for the UK to take in more refugees from Ukraine.

Tomorrow's front page: McShame : Fury as burger giants and other firms continue to trade in Russia. #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/zTY0Ylqihg pic.twitter.com/bacgmvKNNJ — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 7, 2022

The Daily Express says Britons will need to face soaring energy and food bills in a bid to end Mr Putin’s war. The Daily Mail adds that the PM’s energy supply strategy will involve more drilling in the North Sea.

Tomorrow's front page: The Price we must pay to defeat Putin #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8srjgDsERE — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads with the destabilising effect the conflict has had on energy markets.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday March 8 https://t.co/saVcas23bw pic.twitter.com/7cs5oBq23f — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 7, 2022

The Russian President is demanding that Kyiv give in to Russian rule in the Crimea and eastern separatist regions, reports The Daily Telegraph.

?️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Putin sets out his key demands to halt invasion'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/BwIHp5yhog — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 7, 2022