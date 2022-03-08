Trial date set for man accused of killing his parents

Court artist sketch of William Warrington

A date has been set for the trial of a 40-year-old man who is accused of stabbing his parents to death.

William Warrington, from Cheltenham, is accused of murdering his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73.

The victims were divorced and were found at two separate addresses in Gloucestershire on the morning of Wednesday March 3.

Mr Warrington was found dead at a property in Sherborne Place, Cheltenham, after reports of a serious assault at around 6.25am, Gloucestershire Police said.

A short while later, his ex-wife was found at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles from Cheltenham.

The defendant was arrested that day and charged with the two killings two days later. He appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court by video-link the following day.

On Tuesday, a hearing took place at Bristol Crown Court before His Honour Judge Picton.

Warrington was absent from the hearing, having been transferred to Broadmoor Hospital, a high-security psychiatric facility.

A nine-day trial has been fixed for August 30 and is expected to take place at either Bristol or Gloucester Crown Court.

A pre-trial preparation hearing was arranged for April 4 at Bristol Crown Court.

In a tribute last week, Mr and Mrs Warrington’s family thanked well-wishers for the “outpouring of love and support” they had received.