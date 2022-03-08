Notification Settings

Peter Wilson is new No 10 principal private secretary

UK NewsPublished:

He replaces Martin Reynolds, who became embroiled in the partygate scandal.

Downing Street
Boris Johnson has a new principal private secretary, a replacement for the senior official who invited staff to a “bring your own booze” party during lockdown.

The UK’s ambassador to Brazil Peter Wilson will take up the role in Downing Street from Monday.

He replaces Martin Reynolds, who returns to the Foreign Office after his time in No 10 was tarnished by the partygate row.

Mr Reynolds sent an email inviting staff to “socially-distanced drinks” in the No 10 garden on May 20 2020 when the lockdown rules only allowed people to mix socially with one other person outside.

Mr Wilson has been the UK’s ambassador to Brazil since January 2021.

He was previously ambassador to the Netherlands and second ambassador to the UN in New York.

Mr Wilson also spent more than a decade working on Asia policy in Beijing, Islamabad and London earlier in his career.

