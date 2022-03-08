Parents travel to US Virgin Islands a year after daughter’s disappearance

Sarm Heslop missing

The parents of a woman who went missing from her boyfriend’s yacht in the US Virgin Islands (USVI) have travelled out to seek answers on the anniversary of her disappearance.

Sarm Heslop, 42, from Southampton, Hampshire, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8, 2021.

Sarm Heslop went missing from the Siren Song catamaran (Family handout/PA)

Her parents, Peter Heslop and Brenda Street, from Essex, have now gone to the Caribbean island to step up the search for their daughter.

The move comes as #FindSarm, the group of friends set up to publicise the search, say they feel abandoned by the USVI and UK authorities.

They said in a statement: “We are a whole year on from learning of her disappearance and yet we still only have the same handful of facts about what happened that night.”

Sarm’s parents are being accompanied by the British Consul General in Miami following a meeting with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The group added: “We have been so grateful to Hampshire police for assisting the VIPD with the investigation but we are absolutely gutted that they are now not accompanying Sarm’s parents to the USVI.

“We feel that the USVI and UK authorities could still do a lot more to support the investigation.