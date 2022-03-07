Notification Settings

What the papers say – March 7

UK NewsPublished:

The desperate plight of Ukraine’s civilians is again the focus of Monday’s papers.

A collection of British newspapers

The breakdown of a second attempted ceasefire and its impact on civilians dominates the front pages.

Metro and The Sun feature an image of a woman and a young child “running for their lives”. The Financial Times splashes the same photograph and adds that the West is considering banning Russian oil.

The Daily Express, the Daily Mirror and The Times use an image of two other civilians – a man and a child from Irpin – to depict the Russian forces’ targeting of civilians.

Another photograph of desperate civilians features on the front pages of i, the Daily Telegraph and The Guardian – with the latter reporting that French President Emmanuel Macron pleaded with Vladimir Putin to allow civilians to flee.

The Independent says those civilians are “trapped”.

The Daily Mail adds that the UK’s defence chief, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, has said Mr Putin’s victory is not inevitable.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star features reports that Shane Warne’s diet may have contributed to his death.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

