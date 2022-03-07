Dizzee Rascal smashes press photographer’s camera outside court

Dizzee Rascal court case

Dizzee Rascal smashed a photographer’s camera outside court after being convicted of assaulting his ex-fiance.

The grime artist, 37, whose real name is Dylan Mills, hurled the camera across the road outside Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court, just moments after a verdict of guilty was returned for a charge of assault against Cassandra Jones, the mother of his two children.

PA news agency photographer James Manning said: “He came out of the court, I was taking his picture, just standing still on the corner.

“He then pushed my camera into my face, which then caused it to fall to the floor, at which point he then picked it up and then threw it across the road.

Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, threw the camera into the road (PA)

“It smashed into a lot of pieces.

“He was angry, he came straight out of the door, didn’t say anything, didn’t say anything until the point at which he pushed my camera.

“I think he said something like ‘get away’ or ‘get out of my face’ or something along those lines.

“After that he just walked off and I didn’t chase after him or anything like that.”

Mills had just been found guilty of attacking Ms Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a “chaotic” row at a residential property in Streatham, south London, on June 8 last year.

The musician, behind chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, assaulted her after becoming “frustrated” over custody arrangements and they had an argument when he dropped off their daughter at the property, the court heard.

Dizzee Rascal was convicted of assaulting his ex-fiance (james Manning/PA)

Mills, who had two children with Ms Jones before they split up in February 2021, was said to have “barged” into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and began “screaming and shouting” at Ms Jones and her mother, Dawn Kirk.

The court heard how Ms Jones began filming him, but he took her phone from her and then took Ms Kirk’s phone, and his shouting became so loud that it alerted two neighbours and police were called.

A judge was told how when they arrived, Mills said “I’m the aggressor”, but later gave a prepared statement in a police interview, denying the allegations and claimed he had been assaulted by Ms Jones.