Black Lives Matter placards go on display in Welsh heritage museum

St Fagans National Museum of History has placed the collection from the anti-racism protests that took place in summer 2020 in its Wales Is gallery.

Black Lives Matter placards have gone on display at a museum in Cardiff that celebrates Welsh heritage and culture.

St Fagans National Museum of History has placed the collection from the anti-racism protests that took place across Wales in the summer of 2020 in its “Wales Is” gallery.

Photographs and individual accounts from activists who took part in the demonstrations also feature in the exhibit.

The protests were sparked by the killing in the US of George Floyd in May 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer.

As people protested across the world, marches were held across Wales, including in Cardiff, Swansea and Aberystwyth.

Sioned Hughes, head of public history and archaeology at Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales, said the collection represents “the diverse experiences of people living in Wales today and in the past”.

“It is important that we display these placards in the Wales Is gallery to tell the story of the Black Lives Matter movement in Wales and its impact on communities,” she said.

Amgueddfa Cymru is a family of seven museums and a collections centre, which are all free to visit due to Welsh Government support. They are home to the nation’s art, history and science collections.

