Royal Navy’s icebreaker ship provides support to Ukrainian Antarctic scientists

HMS Protector

The crew of the Royal Navy’s icebreaker ship have provided “support and solidarity” to Ukrainian scientists based in Antarctica.

Plymouth-based HMS Protector called in at the polar research station of Vernadsky which is manned by 21 scientists from the war-torn country.

The navy crew, who delivered food and supplies, described hearing how the Ukrainians had families trapped by the Russian invasion.

Captain Michael Wood, from HMS Protector, said: “During time spent ashore, the team confirmed the welfare of the 21 scientists who had spent the winter at Vernadsky.

The vessel at Galindez Island in the South Atlantic (MoD/PA)

“Welcome supplies of fresh food were passed to the station leader.

“Many of the station staff reported families stranded under attacks in Kharkiv and Kyiv.”

The Ukrainian research base is located on Galindez Island off the west coast of the Antarctic Peninsula.

It was originally established as the British Antarctic Survey’s Faraday Station, but was transferred to Ukraine under a Memorandum of Understanding between the British Antarctic Survey and the State Institution National Antarctic Scientific Centre of Ukraine in early 1996.

The Ukrainian scientists conduct research of the Earth’s magnetic field, radio sounding of the ionosphere in the Southern Polar region, hydro-meteorological research, and geophysical research of the lithosphere – the Earth’s crust and upper part of the mantle.