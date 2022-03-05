Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘love, support and solidarity’ for women in Ukraine

Nicola Sturgeon has expressed her “solidarity, love and support” for the women and girls in Ukraine – as she warned life in their country is “likely to become more horrific” in the coming days.

The Scottish First Minister praised the “extraordinary courage and bravery” being shown by Ukrainians in the wake of the Russian invasion.

And she used an event being held ahead of International Women’s Day to make clear her thoughts were “very much with all of the people of Ukraine, perhaps particularly the women and the girls who are suffering and will suffer so much”.

Always a pleasure to speak at the annual @SWCwomen #IWD event – and it was especially wonderful to gather in person again. As we discussed the battle for gender equality at home, we also sent our solidarity to women & girls in Ukraine and those facing adversity across the globe

Ms Sturgeon noted that Ukraine was one of the countries in the world which had declared International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8, a public holiday.

And she said: “Last year thousands of women marched peacefully through the streets of Kyiv to demand action to advance gender equality.

“One year later, Ukraine’s capital city is a very, very different place.

“What we are witnessing each and every day right now on our television screens is horrific, and unfortunately is likely to become more horrific as the days unfold.”

Speaking at Holyrood at an event organised by the Scottish Women’s Convention, she said the world was also witnessing the “extraordinary courage and bravery” of Ukrainians from President Volodymyr Zelensky “to every man, woman and child resisting aggression, resisting brutality”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “I know as we gather here in Edinburgh today our thoughts are very much with all of the people of Ukraine, perhaps particularly the women and the girls who are suffering and will suffer so much.

“Our thoughts are with women and girls in the frontline of conflict right across the world. It is important today we send them our solidarity, our love our support.”

Her worlds echoed those of Holyrood Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, who said: “Our thoughts and our hearts are with the women of Ukraine.

“As we gather here they are being forced apart from loved ones, with families torn apart, and women as they so often do caring for all who need it in the most difficult of circumstances.

“On this International Women’s Day we stand in solidarity with women in Ukraine and with women experiencing conflict wherever they may be.”