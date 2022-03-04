Worry about impact of Covid at lowest level since start of pandemic – ONS

Those saying they were worried about the impact of #COVID19 on their life has fallen to its lowest level since the start of the pandemic (41%), according to data from 16 to 27 Feb 2022.

This compares with 86% in the period 20 to 30 Mar 2020 https://t.co/boM20YWxgc pic.twitter.com/nTH882UeA6

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 4, 2022